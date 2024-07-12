Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.66.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $473.28 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

