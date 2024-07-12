Private Advisor Group LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

