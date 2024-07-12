Private Advisor Group LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTES opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

