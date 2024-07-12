Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.47.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.