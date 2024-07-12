Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

BUFF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

