Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

