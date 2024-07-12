Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 13.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.86. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

