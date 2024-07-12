Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,098 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLY. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 249.5% in the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 840,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 599,703 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,590,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,794 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.14 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

