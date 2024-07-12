Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

