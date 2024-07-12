Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $57.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

