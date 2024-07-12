Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

