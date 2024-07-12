Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,711 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

