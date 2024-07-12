Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 915 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $56.08 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.