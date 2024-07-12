Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $164.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

