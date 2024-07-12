Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

