Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Raised by Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,541 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

