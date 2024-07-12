Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Shopify Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.
