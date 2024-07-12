Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $120.70 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

