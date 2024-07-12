RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 5.7%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 144,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 90,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.53.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

