RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.33.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

