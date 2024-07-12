Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $112.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

