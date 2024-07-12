Robert I. Blum Sells 11,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $624,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,684,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 402.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

