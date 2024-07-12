Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $618.04 million, a PE ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

