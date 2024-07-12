Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $136.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

