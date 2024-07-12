SALT (SALT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,529.86

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $2,529.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009173 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.70 or 0.99898362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00069065 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02416064 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,511.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

