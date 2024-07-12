Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

