Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). Approximately 293,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 994,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
Sareum Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £37.78 million, a P/E ratio of -583.33 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.74.
About Sareum
Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sareum
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.