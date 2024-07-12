Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). Approximately 293,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 994,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Sareum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £37.78 million, a P/E ratio of -583.33 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.74.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

