Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

