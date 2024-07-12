Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $9.35 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

