Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Expands By 1,300.0%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Argan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. Argan has a twelve month low of $73.03 and a twelve month high of $92.50.
Argan Company Profile
