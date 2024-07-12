Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Expands By 1,300.0%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLLF opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. Argan has a twelve month low of $73.03 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Argan Company Profile

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

