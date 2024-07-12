Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 142.0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Farmmi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.36.
Farmmi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmmi
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.