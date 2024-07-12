Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Grows By 135.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBP opened at $23.50 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.