Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Expands By 140.0%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
