Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases By 131.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 136,901 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,547,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 377,277 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

