Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Expands By 103.7%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

