Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Expands By 103.7%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.74.
John Wood Group Company Profile
