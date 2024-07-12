Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Expands By 102.2%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Scienjoy Stock Up 1.4 %

SJ opened at $0.95 on Friday. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

