Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 108.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMGZY opened at $22.96 on Friday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.