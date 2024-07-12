Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expands By 103.9%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.57 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Stories
