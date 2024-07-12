Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expands By 103.9%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 103.9% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.57 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.