Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Expands By 101.8%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Stock Performance
Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Takara Bio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.