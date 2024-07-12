Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Expands By 101.8%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TKBIF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. Takara Bio has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

