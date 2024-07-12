Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Rises By 111.3%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vaso Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.31. Vaso has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

