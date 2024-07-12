Signaturefd LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $439.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $446.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

