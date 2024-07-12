Signaturefd LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

