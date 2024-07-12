Signaturefd LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $131.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.