Signaturefd LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.