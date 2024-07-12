Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $27.97 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

