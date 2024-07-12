Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.53 and last traded at $133.63. 1,426,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,577,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.