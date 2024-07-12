Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.97 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $348.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Power by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 644.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

