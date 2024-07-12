SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

