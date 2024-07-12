SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

