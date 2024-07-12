SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

